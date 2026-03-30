CEDA Mum on Damning DCEC Report

Agency silent as whistle blower allegations of corruption and governance failures surface

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) has remained tight-lipped in the face of explosive corruption allegations contained in a whistleblower report reportedly submitted to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), raising eyebrows over the institution’s silence.

WHISTLEBLOWER REPORT

The report, submitted on 5 March 2026 by individuals identifying themselves as “Concerned Employees of CEDA,” details alleged corruption, governance failures, and ethical misconduct within the agency. It calls for a full-scale investigation into CEDA’s operations under caretaker Chief Executive Officer, Khalala Mokefane.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, CEDA has yet to issue a public statement addressing or refuting the claims. Observers warn that the agency’s silence could be interpreted as tacit confirmation, potentially eroding public trust.

DCEC TIGHT-LIPPED

Efforts to obtain comment from the DCEC proved unsuccessful, as the anti-corruption body declined to discuss the matter. Responding to The Botswana Gazette enquiries DCEC spokesperson, Otshepheng Otlaadisa stated that they could neither “confirm nor deny” receipt of the report, even though a DCEC receipt stamp reportedly appears on the document. “Please be advised that in accordance with the provisions of Corruption and Economic Crime Act (CECA) the directorate is unable to comment or disclose any information relating to the matter.

The agency’s cautious stance leaves key questions unanswered, amid growing pressure for clarity on whether a formal investigation has been initiated.

INTERNAL MECHANISMS ‘FAILED’

According to the whistleblowers, the decision to approach the DCEC followed the failure of internal reporting channels to yield results.

“We have exhausted internal mechanisms available to us, including the official tip-off platform,” the report states.

The whistleblowers further allege possible interference at senior management level, raising concerns about governance within the institution. “We now have reasonable grounds to believe that our internal reports may have been intercepted or suppressed,” the report adds.

CEDA RESPONDS

Responding to The Botswana Gazette enquiries, CEDA spokesperson, Disang Nage said the agency is not in a position to comment on the allegations at this stage.

“Kindly note that CEDA has not been furnished with any report and therefore we are not in a position to engage on the said allegations at the moment,” he said.