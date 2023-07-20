Churches March Against Homosexuality Bill this Weekend

Organisers say they have been granted Police permit

Churches claim that voting against their advice will be voting against God

GAZETTE REPORTER

This upcoming weekend will witness another anti-LGBTQ+ demonstration as various churches unite to protest against the proposed Homosexuality Bill, which seeks to introduce amendments pertaining to homosexuality in the wake of a recent landmark ruling by the Court of Appeal in favor of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling, which recognised the rights of homosexuals and granted them legal protection against discrimination, has sparked intense debate across the country and within the Christian movement, which has expressed their displeasure and concern over the perceived erosion of Christian and traditional values.

Organisers of the march have stated that they intend to voice their opposition to what they believe is an undermining of the country’s moral fabric. They argue that the proposed Homosexuality Bill, which is currently being debated in parliament, contradicts their religious beliefs and values.

Perpetuating Discrimination

Kgosiitsiele Senne, Chairperson of the campaign group, in an interview with this publication said, “We are marching to defend Christian values. Any legislator who votes against our advice that this Bill should be rejected will be voting against God and his kingdom.”

Religious leaders from different denominations have rallied their congregations to join the peaceful protest, which is scheduled for Saturday at 9 AM. “We will be marching from Open Baptist church to Parliament,” Senne said.

The march is expected to start at Open Baptist church in Gaborone and proceed through the government enclave before culminating at the steps of the parliament building. Churchgoers, activists, and other members of the public who share the same sentiments, according to Senne, are encouraged to participate.

Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ rights activists have welcomed the proposed amendments, saying that churches opposing the move perpetuate discrimination and prejudice against their community.