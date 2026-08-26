Citizenship Programme Stalls Before Launch

Botswana’s Impact Citizenship Programme remains closed to formal applications months after an early-2026 launch was advertised, with government records showing that regulations and operating structures still had to be finalised.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s ambitious entry into the global citizenship-by-investment market has stalled before formal applications could begin, leaving prospective investors waiting for the legal and administrative machinery needed to activate the programme.

The Impact Citizenship Programme was formally unveiled in September 2025 after President Duma Boko’s government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with investment migration consultancy Arton Capital on 26 September 2025. The initiative was later outlined in the government’s 2025 State of the Nation Address detailed report as a route through which qualifying investors could obtain citizenship in return for contributions to national development priorities.

The programme portal subsequently advertised that applications would open in early 2026. As of August 2026, however, the portal was still inviting prospective investors to register their interest rather than submit formal citizenship applications.

LAW NOT ENOUGH

The clearest official explanation for the delay came in the Ministry of Labour and Home Affairs’ Committee of Supply speech delivered on 24 February 2026.

The ministry said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2025, No. 30 of 2025, had been passed by Parliament in December 2025 and assented to, but that regulations were still being finalised to operationalise the law. The ministry said the Act would come into effect once those regulations were completed.

That distinction is central to the programme’s current status: Parliament created the legislative basis for attracting investors of value, but the passage of the Act did not by itself open an application route.

LAUNCH MISSED

The programme had been marketed as a new mechanism for attracting foreign capital while reducing Botswana’s reliance on diamonds. Government’s 2025 programme outline described both a Government-to-Citizen route and a Government-to-Government channel, with indicative contribution levels beginning at US$75,000 for a single applicant.

The public-facing programme site has advertised a contribution range of US$75,000 to US$90,000, but formal application procedures, final compliance systems and an operational launch date have not been publicly confirmed.

INTEREST WAITING

Interest has nevertheless been substantial. Hundreds of prospective investors registered during the development phase, but registration of interest is not the same as a citizenship application and does not guarantee approval.

The delay leaves Botswana behind the timetable initially promoted to the international investment-migration market, even as other African jurisdictions continue to develop or operate citizenship-by-investment schemes.

DELIVERY TEST

For now, Botswana’s Impact Citizenship Programme remains a policy and legislative project rather than a functioning application system.

The gap between the announced early-2026 launch and the programme’s continued registration-only status has shifted attention from the concept itself to government’s ability to complete the regulations, institutions and compliance mechanisms needed to make it operational.

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