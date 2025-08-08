Civil Society Rejects Boko’s Constitutional Amendment Bill 

Botswana’s civil society, led by BOCONGO, has forcefully rejected President Duma Boko’s Constitution (Amendment) Bill of 2025, calling it undemocratic, opaque, and exclusionary. In a statement, they demand the bill’s immediate withdrawal

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s civil society, led by the Botswana Council of Non-Governmental Organisations (BOCONGO), has rejected the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 14 of 2025, tabled by President Duma Boko’s administration, citing its lack of public consultation, transparency, and inclusivity.

BOCONGO insists that constitutional reform should be a “people-led, inclusive, and transparent” process and accuses the government of sidelining the public in what it terms an “opaque and undemocratic” approach to constitutional reform.

“The 2024 amendment process was already flawed in its failure to meaningfully consult and educate Batswana. We are now being asked to trust a new version of the same failed script,” reads the strongly worded statement.

Hijacking the process

The group further condemned what it described as the “hijacking” of the constitutional reform process from the people, warning that the Constitution is “not business as usual” but rather a foundational document that demands “a people-centered and people-led approach.”

While acknowledging some progressive proposals in the bill—such as the establishment of a Constitutional Court, which civil society had previously recommended—BOCONGO criticized the lack of accompanying public education and the absence of legislative safeguards to ensure meaningful citizen participation.

Immediate withdrawal

BOCONGO called for the immediate withdrawal of the bill and issued a five-point list of urgent demands, including:

Recognition that the Constitution belongs to the people, not politicians; Amendments to Sections 87 and 89 of the Constitution and the introduction of a Botswana Constitution Review Act; A detailed and transparent roadmap for the reform process, with extensive public education and consultation in all languages and regions; Clarification on the timing and feasibility of holding two referendums alongside the general election within four years; Gazetting of constitutional proposals in multiple languages to reflect Botswana’s diversity.

The civil society bloc argues that meaningful reform cannot be built on “vague promises” and criticizes the government for pushing ahead without a clear framework or resources.

“Constitutional reform is not a political tool; it is a national process that must reflect the collective will and voice of Batswana,” BOCONGO declared.

In an unprecedented mobilization, the organization has called on all Batswana—civil society groups, churches, trade unions, and professional bodies—to reject the bill and demand a truly people-driven process.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” the statement adds. “The Constitution is the people’s last shield against dictatorship, corruption, and exclusion. We must get it right.”

