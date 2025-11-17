Close Or Privatise BMC, Air Botswana-Economists

Econsult Botswana economists have urged the government to enforce the requirement for State Owned Enterprises to operate efficiently and generate profits, failing which they should be closed down

GAZETTE REPORTER

Economists at local think tank Econsult Botswana have called on the government to either privatise or shut down the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) and Air Botswana, warning against pouring further subsidies into underperforming state-owned entities (SOEs).

In their Economic Review – Third Quarter of 2025, the economists urged the government to take decisive action to stimulate private-sector-led growth, improve market efficiency, and reduce the costs of doing business. “Promptly privatise BMC operations and Air Botswana, failing which they should be closed; no further subsidies should be provided,” the report states.

SOE PERFORMANCE AND GOVERNANCE

Econsult Botswana recommended that all SOEs be required to operate efficiently and generate profits. “Failing which they should be closed down,” the report said. The government was also advised to make any subsidies transparent, justifying them on socio-economic grounds.

The think tank proposed that the Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI) be partially privatised following the Debswana model, with 50% government and 50% private ownership. It also called for aggressive merging of parastatals, including SPEDU/SEZA/BITC and LEA/CEDA, as already agreed by Cabinet.

Governance reforms were emphasised, with a call to end political appointments at boards and management levels, ensuring competence-based selections, and applying private-sector governance standards. The economists also recommended removing SOE market privileges to allow private-sector competition on a level playing field.

Econsult Botswana urged the government to remove restrictions on BTCL share ownership, including opening up to non-citizens, and to sell the 51% government stake still held.

ANTI-CORRUPTION MEASURES

On corruption, the think tank called for stronger measures, particularly in public procurement. It urged full protection for whistle-blowers and the full capacitation of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) to operate independently and without political interference.

IMMIGRATION AND INVESTMENT REFORMS

The economists recommended liberalising work and residence permits for entrepreneurs, investors, skilled workers, digital nomads, and retirees. They proposed bypassing current boards with limited economic understanding and removing the requirement for permanent residents to obtain work permits if they wish to work.

Tourism and business visas should be processed online within 48 hours, with visa-on-arrival options for all nationalities. Commercial border posts should operate 24 hours, and all import requirements must be transparent, available online, and free from arbitrary changes.

Overall, Econsult Botswana’s review paints a picture of urgent reforms needed across SOEs, governance, immigration, and market liberalisation to reduce inefficiencies, curb corruption, and boost private-sector growth.