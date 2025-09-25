Council Rejects Tender Motion

Gaborone councillors have voted against a motion to restrict the President’s family from bidding for government contracts, with critics warning it would unfairly target them despite no evidence of misconduct.

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Gaborone City Council (GCC) has rejected a motion seeking to bar the President’s spouse and children from doing business with the government. The proposal, raised during a council session last week, was motivated by concerns that the First Family could enjoy an unfair advantage in tendering processes, potentially creating conflicts of interest.

Public trust concerns

Councillor for Phakalane, Kaisara Sejoe of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), tabled the motion. He and other supporters argued that the measure was necessary to maintain public trust and ensure a level playing field. “The reason for this motion is that the President is the head of the current government, his office has powers and influence that enable him to have first-hand knowledge of all plans and developments being lined up,” Sejoe said.

Unfair advantage feared

Sejoe further argued that family members could gain insight into projects before they are announced. “If it’s a construction tender and one of his children is into construction tendering then the child is going to have an advantage over other competitors,” he said, adding that oversight officials could feel “psychological pressure” to award contracts to the President’s family.

Opponents push back

Opponents countered that there was no evidence of misconduct and insisted existing regulations were sufficient to address any conflicts of interest. They said additional restrictions could unfairly target the President’s family and hinder legitimate business activity.

Motion rejected

The motion was defeated by a wide margin, with 18 councillors voting against and only three in support. The decision leaves the current legal framework unchanged, allowing the President’s immediate family to continue participating in government tenders under existing rules.