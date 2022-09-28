Court orders Stolen Arms returned to Govt

Court refers to 20 service pistols, 7 shotguns and 200 pistols ammunition

TEFO PHEAGE

Extension II Magistrate’s Court Senior Magistrate, Lentlhabetse Willie has ordered that all arms and ammunition held as exhibits in the case against former police officer Emmanuel Mmoloki be returned to the government.

The magistrate made the ruling when he sentenced Mmoloki to five years’ imprisonment for stealing 20 service pistols, seven shotguns and 200 pistols ammunition from the Botswana Police Service armoury.

Mmoloki was a police officer attached at the Special Support Group (SSG). According to the state, he committed the crime between January and June 2021.

Breach of trust

Handing down the ruling, Magistrate Willie stated that Mmoloki committed a heinous crime of breaching trust placed upon him by his employer and the society.

The magistrate said the five year sentence is lenient due to many factors like the culprit’s young age and his dependants.

However, it is understood that the defence has rejected the sentence and intends to appeal the judgement on the grounds that it is harsh considering Mmoloki’s cooperation throughout the case.