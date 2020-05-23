Covid-19 Tax Relief: A Snapshot Of What’s Out There

Dr Lee-Ann Steenkamp

Senior lecturer in taxation, University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB), Stellenbosch University

Across the globe, many governments have been forced to lockdown their countries in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of African countries have adopted similar measures. This has stalled, if not brought to a halt, economic activity, resulting in loss of income for businesses, workers (both in formal and informal sectors) as well as the self-employed.

In response, governments worldwide have implemented economic and tax relief packages to help businesses and workers mitigate the impact of these measures.

The use of these tools varies across countries making direct comparisons difficult.

To provide some guidance, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has developed useful design features based on examples from across the globe. Applicable to both developed and developing nations, they are: