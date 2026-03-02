Deadlock Over Tourism Fees

Proposed increases in tourism user fees have triggered a clash between the Ministry and industry stakeholders, who warn that hikes could strain the sector economically

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism and tourism sector stakeholders remain at an impasse over proposed increases in user and service fees.

The ministry argues that the current fees are outdated and no longer reflect operational realities, citing the need to sustain infrastructure and service quality and finance conservation across national parks and heritage sites.

Stakeholders, however, warn that the proposed hikes are excessively high and could further strain an already struggling tourism industry still recovering from the pandemic’s economic fallout. Many lodge owners, tour operators and local guides argue that such increases risk deterring both domestic and international visitors, potentially undermining Botswana’s broader tourism growth objectives.

Speaking during stakeholder engagement talks last Wednesday, Minister Wynter Mmolotsi acknowledged that the government had erred by not holding consultations with the affected stakeholders in advance.

RISING INFLATION

“Some of the fees we are discussing today were last introduced as far back as 1996, while others were last reviewed in 2010. For decades, they have remained unchanged despite rising inflation, escalating operational costs, and the growing demands of conservation and regulations. It is no longer sustainable to operate under outdated fee structures. Updating these charges is essential to ensure cost recovery, sustainability of operations, and fairness in how services are financed,” Mmolotsi stated.

FURTHER TALKS

The ideological standoff highlights the delicate balancing act between government revenue needs and industry viability, as policymakers weigh long-term conservation funding against the short-term financial pressures faced by businesses. Discussions are ongoing, with both sides calling for stakeholder engagement and data-driven assessments to reach a fair and sustainable resolution. Mmolotsi concluded by noting that further consultations are planned to ensure stakeholder inclusion in the final decision making process.