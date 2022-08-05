Debswana Supports Green Energy Seminar

The seminar provided an opportunity for delegates and participants to exhibit the green energy technologies and learnings and at the same time promote the use of renewable technology and natural resources particularly the mining industry. In addition, Debswana also utilized this opportunity to show support and solidarity with the BMWU as our critical stakeholder.

When giving welcome remarks at the seminar, Head of Safety and Sustainable Development at Debswana Tefo Molosiwa said that in line with Botswana Government’s vision, Debswana sees green economy making a bigger contribution to he country’s sustainable development in the future. “As such, Debswana has set out an ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030,” said Molosiwa who further indicated that the strategy is focused on reducing energy intensity, decarbonising electricity, replacement of fossil fuels and carbon recovery. The seminar, which Debswana sponsored with P80 000, was attended by captains of the industry, academics, investors, and renewable energy lobbyists.