Direct Appointment for Tenders Irks Contractors’ Body 

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Tshipidi Badiri Builders Association (TBBA) is demanding a meeting with specific ministers over direct appointment of companies for government tenders or it will escalate the matter further.

The organisation is opposed to recent pronouncements by President Duma Boko that direct appointments will be normalised in some instances because of delays resulting from litigation and issues of corruption.

Last Tuesday, TTBA wrote a letter to the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs Ketlhalefile Motshegwa and the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Noah Salakae seeking an urgent meeting.

The association warned that if no official correspondence is received from the ministers within seven days of receipt of the letter, it will escalate the matter to the Office of the President.

Arguing that the President’s remarks may be interpreted as a change in procurement policy, TTBA stated: “Such changes would further erode competition, promote corruption and work against local empowerment.”

TBBA believes that awarding tenders directly is in contravention of Section 20 (1) of the Public Procurement Regulations 2023 Act which permits direct procurement only in case of an emergency.

Works should also be exclusive to a single contractor, the direct appointment should be advantageous to purchasing works from the original supplier and should ensure continuity for downstream work.

“It is on the basis of public interest that we implore the ministers to appraise us on the direct appointment/s so far carried out since they don’t seem to address the requirements of Section 20 (1) of the Public Procurement Act,” the letter stated.

“The only direct appointment we are privy to in terms of works contracts is the recent appointment of a Namibian registered company which is said to have partnered with the Botswana Housing Corporation on the initial 3000 housing units to be constructed by the government.

“This development further cripples citizen contractors’ potential of growth and amounts to exporting of jobs and services at the detriment of citizens.”

As the controversy unfolds, the Mogoditshane-Thamaga District Council last week announced that it has been given authority to directly appoint four companies for different works and services.

Reached for comment, Minister Motshegwa told The Botswana Gazette that he is yet to receive the letter being referred to while Minister Salakae’s phone was not answered.

“I am in a meeting at the moment but I have not received any letter pertaining to the topic you have mentioned,” Motshegwa said curtly.

