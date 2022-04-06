DISS beefs up President and Ministers’ Security

DISS worried about the safety of the President and ministers

Govt says arson attack on Autlwetse’s home was politically motivated

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Directorate on Intelligence and Security Service (DISS) has begun measures to beef up security around President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his ministers following rising fears that they could be targets for politically motivated attacks after arsonists attacked the Serowe home of Minister Kgotla Autlwetse where they torched a vehicle.

The Botswana Gazette is informed that the head of DISS, Peter Magosi, has briefed the Cabinet on the urgent need to increase VIP protection of all ministers and raise the level and presence of security personnel around them after an assessment showed the lives of most, if not all, of them being under threat. DISS will strengthen the level of security at both State House 1 and State House 2, as well as at ministers’ homes.

“The DISS Act empowers the President to decide who must be given DISS security protection on advice,” DISS spokesman Edward Robert told The Gazette. “I am not in any position to say whether DISS will be increasing the President’s security detail because it borders on our operations.”

Sources say DISS believes the security threats on the President and ministers are politically motivated as an attempt to destabilise government.

The government also believes that the burning of Minister Kgotla Autlwetse’s vehicle at his home in Serowe last week was politically motivated. A press statement released by government spokesman John Dipowe this week said such attacks are meant to disturb the peace and tranquillity of Botswana.

“While police investigations are still ongoing, the government condemns in the strongest terms the politically motivated violence which seeks to disturb the peace and tranquillity that our citizens continue to enjoy under our democratic dispensation,” the statement said.

“Therefore, those responsible for this unfortunate disturbance will face the full wrath of the law. In this regard, we appeal to members of the public to maintain the culture of respecting the laws of this country and to be vigilant against people who incite violence.”

Three suspects are currently in custody for setting the minister’s vehicle on fire. The three, who all hail from Serowe, were denied bail this week.