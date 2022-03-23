DISS freezes Accounts of the Khamas

All business accounts of the Khamas frozen in a multimillion pula probe

Former president calls it a witch hunt and says they will sue

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DISS) and the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) have ordered for a temporary suspension of all banking accounts belonging to and associated with members of the Khama family, The Botswana Gazette has learnt.

Although both the Director General of DISS Peter Magosi and his Public Relations Officer Edward Robert have not responded to this publication’s inquiry, Tshekedi Khama’s wife Thea has confirmed that most, if not all, business accounts linked to various members of the family have been frozen.

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette before their arrest last Friday, Thea said the accounts were suspended on Tuesday (last week), leaving their holders in a dire financial situation.

This publication is informed that all business accounts held by Ian Khama, his younger brothers Tshekedi and Anthony, as well as the accounts of Tshekedi’s wife Thea and their children, have been blocked.

However, the pension due to former president Khama has not been stopped.

The former president and Tshekedi were yet to respond to questions from The Botswana Gazette at the time of going to press.

The freezing of these accounts is said to be connected to ongoing investigations into the Khama family by DISS and FIA after the two agencies intercepted transactions of several offshore accounts linked to the Khamas that are believed to have been misappropriated from the government.

Tshekedi, his wife Thea and Anthony were recently taken in for questioning by DISS. Documents and laptops were also confiscated from Seleka Springs and other companies linked to the family. In a statement last Sunday, DISS described Tshekedi, Thea and Anthony as “cooperative” and said they understood the position of the law.

“The DIS role in the matter is limited to investigation,” the statement said. “Once the investigations are completed the procedure is such that whatever has been unearthed is shared with the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to determine a suitable charge or charges to press. That call is for the DPP to make.”

Meanwhile, former president Khama has described the detainment of his brothers as another ploy by President Mokgweetsi Masisi to intimidate him and frustrate members of his family and said they will sue the government for “illegal and inhuman” detainment.

Accusing President Masisi and DISS of a witch hunt, the former president also denied allegations of misappropriating government funds.

He remains holed up in South Africa from where he has several times said he will return to Botswana.