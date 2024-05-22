DISS Shake-Up May Harm Masisi-Khama Reconciliation

Suspended agents refuse to hand over investigation docket

Officers were investigating Kgosi’s statements of toppling govt

Both officers regularly briefed President Masisi on his safety

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The suspension of former spy chief Peter Magosi’s ex-lieutenants at the Directorate on Intelligence and Security Service (DISS), Pulane Kgaodi and Paul Setlhabi, could undermine future reconciliation efforts between former president Ian Khama and his successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Intelligence sources say Setlhabi (Head of Investigation) and Kgaodi (Head of Legal) were the senior officers responsible for investigating interactions between former spy chief Isaac Kgosi and former president Khama.

“I will topple this government”

Last week, the Gaborone High Court was informed that Kgaodi and Setlhabi were suspended after allegedly refusing to hand over dockets related to the Khama-Kgosi investigations.

While the contents of the dockets were not disclosed in court, it is alleged that these investigations began in 2019 after Kgosi threatened to “topple this government”.

The investigations reportedly covered all types of threats from external and internal forces against the government and President Masisi.

President’s safety

DISS has already taken Kgosi to court for such statements whose investigation both officers were reported to have been pivotal to.

Kgaodi and Setlhabi are also said to be part of a defence and security unit that regularly briefed President Masisi on his safety.

“They were responsible for briefing President Masisi ahead of his meeting with SADC Chairperson, President of Angola João Lourenço, regarding his situation with Khama in December,” said a source.

President Masisi reportedly informed President Lourenço about his security situation and the alleged threats.