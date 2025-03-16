Doctor Warns Against Energy Drinks 

Dr Smith puts it bluntly: Heart conditions, poor quality sleep and obesity are the likely repercussions of frequent intake of so-called energy drinks

GAZETTE REPORTER

A family physician in the private sector has issued a strong warning of potential health risks that are associated with consumption of so-called energy drinks.

Dr Kealeboga Smith of Trucare Medical Clinic in Gaborone was prompted by a surge in energy drink brands entering the Botswana market that is resulting in increased consumption and concomitant concerns about potential health implications.

While energy drinks are primarily marketed as stimulants, they appear to be replacing traditional soft drinks, as evidenced by their rising popularity among consumers.

Excessive sugar, caffeine and stimulants

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette, Dr Smith cautioned against frequent or immoderate intake of the beverages, stressing that it could lead to serious health complications.

“The ingredients found in these drinks, such as excessive sugar, caffeine and stimulants, can cause severe health issues,” he said. “Even sleep quality is affected. Once the body becomes overly dependent on these beverages, it fails to reset naturally.”

Dr Smith explained that regular consumption of energy drinks increases the risk of heart-related conditions such as cardiac arrest. These beverages can also affect the nervous system negatively, leading to anxiety and dependence.

“When the body becomes reliant on these drinks, it struggles to function without them,” he emphasised.

Exercise and nutritious food

Dr Smith noted that in addition to pushing the body into an overdrive mode and thus leading to disrupted sleep patterns, the high sugar content of energy drinks contributes to obesity, worsening the country’s ongoing health challenges related to poor nutrition.

Rather than relying on energy drinks for a quick energy boost, Dr Smith advised adopting healthier lifestyle choices. “If you need extra energy,” he said, “don’t depend on energy drinks. Instead, focus on exercising and eating nutritious foods.”