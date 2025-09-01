Domkrag Rules Out Masisi’s Personal Apology to BaNgwato

The former ruling party of 58 years is insisting that it tendered a collective apology over the weekend because decisions made during Masisi’s presidency were collective resolutions of the party

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has ruled out the possibility of former president Mokgweetsi Masisi personally apologising to BaNgwato because the party offered a collective apology over the weekend.

The BDP attempted to address tensions with the BaNgwato in an engagement in Serowe last Saturday.

However, the session ended in a stalemate after most tribespeople in attendance insisted that only Masisi could deliver an acceptable apology as the one who allegedly issued instructions.

Masisi cannot be singled out

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette afterwards, the Secretary General of the BDP, Kentse Rammidi, said decisions made during Masisi’s presidency were not his alone but collective resolutions of the ruling party.

“Whatever decisions Masisi made during his presidency were collective decisions. Therefore, it is not possible for him to be singled out,” Rammidi said.

He expressed optimism that the BaNgwato will eventually accept the party’s apology. “We don’t expect BaNgwato to accept our apology immediately because we understand that they are still hurting,” he said.

“We believe they will review our apology and forgive us. Healing is a process, and we cannot expect them to forgive us immediately.”

“Healing is a process”

The demand of BaNgwato for an apology stems from actions taken during Masisi’s presidency that they view as disrespectful to their traditions.

Notably, the BDP government barred them from using their kgotla, which is an important place for tribal dialogue, at a time when it was critical to discuss matters concerning their paramount chief, Ian Khama.

At the recent apology meeting, former president Ian Khama, who is now the Kgosikgolo of BaNgwato, undertook to convene a meeting with the Royal Uncles to review the apology presented by the party.

