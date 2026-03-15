Education Ministries Under Fire for Snubbing BOSETU 

The teacher’s union believes the snub sends a worrying message about the priority placed on educational development

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) has openly criticized officials from the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education for failing to attend last weekend’s BOSETU Research Symposium.

The union described the absence as “disappointing and concerning,” arguing that it signals a lack of commitment to supporting research initiatives that are vital for shaping effective education policies and improving the country’s educational systems. BOSETU emphasized that research sponsorship is not merely a formality but a critical tool for evidence-based decision making at the ministerial level.

SEVERELY UNDERMINED

Speaking at the symposium, BOSETU president Winston Radikolo stated that without active engagement and support from the ministries, efforts to enhance learning outcomes and implement informed policies are severely undermined.

“They are critical stakeholders who I believe should be here. I deliberately sent both Permanent Secretaries the programme and invitation. I invited them because it’s important for them to take part in these presentations and hear what people (in the education sector) are saying. A majority of these presentations were related to education. I think they took our invitation lightly,” the BOSETU president remarked.

STRONGER COMMITMENT

The union also called on government officials to demonstrate a stronger commitment to collaborative efforts with educators, researchers, and institutions, insisting that policy development must be grounded in research to achieve meaningful impact.

BOSETU vowed to continue advocating for increased ministerial involvement in research initiatives, warning that persistent neglect could hamper progress in both basic and higher education sectors. The union stressed that since research is a critical component, the government has a responsibility to increase the research budget by 3% every year but the lack of political will and commitment demonstrated by the officials’ no-show casts doubt on that possibility.