Efforts Underway To Make DCEC Independent

DCEC to report directly to a select committee or Parliament

Parliament to interview and select candidates for DG post

GAZETTE REPORTER

The government has announced plans to review and amend the Corruption and Economic Crimes Act in order to grant full autonomy to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC).

The move aims to strengthen the institution’s independence from the mainstream public service, addressing long-standing concerns about its effectiveness and impartiality.

Established in 1994, DCEC has faced criticism over the years, with concerns raised about its inability to fully execute its mandate.

Political interference

Critics have pointed to issues such as political interference, weak enforcement mechanisms, frequent leadership changes and limited resources.

The lack of full autonomy, its reporting structure under the Office of the President, and selective investigations have further fuelled public scepticism about the directorate’s effectiveness.

Speaking to DCEC staff last week, the Minister of State President, Moeti Mohwasa, confirmed that efforts were underway to heed calls for the directorate’s independence.

Greater oversight

“The restructured DCEC, along with other critical institutions, will report directly to a select committee or Parliament, ensuring greater oversight and independence,” he said.

Mohwasa indicated that the proposed reforms will establish a more transparent process where a select committee or Parliament will be responsible for interviewing and selecting candidates for the position of Director General before making recommendations to the President for final approval.

A crucial part

This will be a departure from what currently pertains where the President appoints the Director General and his/her assistants while the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) handles staff appointments.

Recognising the role of DCEC personnel in the fight against corruption, Mohwasa stressed the need to boost staff morale, acknowledge their contributions, and provide the necessary resources to enhance their performance.

Ensuring that employees have the tools and support required to execute their duties effectively is seen as a crucial part of the institution’s transformation.

Forensic audits

The minister said the government plans to undertake several initiatives in the coming months. These include conducting forensic audits on government expenditure and assessing the functional effectiveness of existing anti-corruption systems and institutions.

Mohwasa emphasised that the government expects DCEC to shift its mandate from merely preventing corruption to actively eliminating it.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rooting out corruption and embedding an anti-corruption culture in society, making it clear that strengthening the DCEC’s independence is a key step towards achieving this goal.