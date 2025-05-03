False Job Deals Lead Batswana Into Global Sex And Servitude Rings  

Human trafficking networks disguised as genuine job recruitment firms are taking advantage of Botswana’s inadequate regulation of the labour market to ensnare unsuspecting citizens into sexual exploitation and domestic servitude abroad and to traffic women into Botswana from countries like Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria and the DRC for the same sinister purposes

CALISTUS BOSALETSWE

Security agencies in Botswana have sounded the alarm on a growing trend of human trafficking syndicates disguised as legitimate labour recruitment agencies in order to lure unsuspecting citizens into traps of sexual exploitation, domestic servitude and forced labour in foreign countries.

This follows recent warnings by the United States government about Botswana’s inadequate regulation of labour recruitment firms inadvertently creating a fertile ground for traffickers to exploit vulnerable citizens.

Botswana has increasingly become both a source and a transit country for human trafficking, with victims trafficked to Europe, Asia and other parts of Africa.

Home Affairs Minister Major General Pius Mokgware has acknowledged growing concerns over labour recruitment agencies that promise job opportunities abroad and said the government is now considering the introduction of a law to regulate such agencies.

“We intend to propose legislation that will require all recruitment agencies to be thoroughly vetted and officially registered,” he said.

He explained that the law would ensure agencies are held accountable for every person they assist in securing employment outside the country.

“This framework will help us combat human trafficking by allowing us to build a database of individuals recruited through these agencies, making it easier to trace and protect them,” Mokgware added.

Intercepted

According to the Counter-Trafficking Data Collaborative (CTDC), Batswana have been trafficked for sexual exploitation and domestic servitude, with several cases traced to the United Kingdom, the United States, Jordan and Cameroon.

According to a source in Botswana’s intelligence circles, many trafficking attempts have been intercepted while a disturbing number still goes undetected.

“Most victims are approached by so-called employment agents operating within the country who promise lucrative job opportunities abroad,” the source said.

The country’s major airports, Sir Seretse Khama International Airport and Maun International Airport, have emerged as common exit points for trafficking victims.

Ethiopia Airlines

Authorities are particularly concerned about the new direct international routes offered by Ethiopia Airlines from Maun, which traffickers are allegedly exploiting to expand their operations

“People need to exercise extreme caution, especially when offered jobs overseas where everything seems paid for but there’s no clarity on what the job entails or the legal requirements,” the source warned.

“Several travel agents operating within Botswana are currently under investigation for their suspected role in these trafficking networks.”

The US Department of State’s 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report criticised Botswana’s “lacklustre” regulation of labour recruitment agencies, noting that the country’s minimal oversight has left many Batswana migrants vulnerable to trafficking.

The Salvation Army

The report highlighted that traffickers often use social media to recruit victims through fake job offers.

Data compiled by the Counter-Trafficking Data Collaborative paints a disturbing picture. In 2018, two Batswana women were identified as victims of sexual exploitation in the UK and were referred to the country’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM), a system designed to support trafficking victims.

That same year, a Motswana woman trafficked for domestic servitude was rescued and referred by The Salvation Army. In previous years, the trend was similarly alarming.

In 2017, a domestic servitude case involving a Motswana woman was also referred to NRM by The Salvation Army.

In 2016, two Batswana victims – exploited for labour and domestic work – were identified and referred by UK immigration officials.

In 2015, four victims were documented: three women trafficked for sexual exploitation and one for domestic servitude.

Despite the escalating crisis, efforts to obtain a response from the Minister of Defence and Justice, Nelson Ramaotwana, regarding plans to enforce stricter regulations on recruitment agencies were unsuccessful.

The US report also stated that organised trafficking networks not only exploit Batswana abroad but also traffic women into Botswana from neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe, South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo for sexual exploitation.

Security experts urge the public – especially people from rural areas – to be vigilant and report suspicious offers. “The promise of a better life abroad can often mask a nightmare,” said the intel source. “Awareness and early intervention are our best tools.”