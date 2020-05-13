Finance And Health Ministries Clash Over P35M Bill

These hotels and lodges were used to quarantine people arriving from high- risk countries and believed to have been exposed to the COVID-19. Over 2000 people have been placed and removed from mandatory quarantine. “Some hotels and lodges had pledged assistance while for some it was strictly business,” said a highly placed source who cannot be identified. “The bill is P35 million when most of these services were donations. There could be looting here.” The matter is said to have also reached the attention of President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Further information suggests that some Hotels and Lodges pledged to government on conditions that, government, through the Ministry of Health would foot all operational costs such electricity and water bills, laundry services as well as food and catering. “The Botswana Gazette also gathered that some Hotel and Lodges escalated these operations costs. It is understood that the Health Ministry is currently attempting to renegotiate with some of these service providers. Some Hotel and lodge operators that spoke to this publication said they have been left in the lurch by government over their payments. Others have also warned that should the matter take longer than expected to be resolved, they shall opt for the legal route.