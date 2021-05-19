Foley Bridge yet to be repaired

Fatal accident at bridge riles people up

Minister and MP say contract awarded

GAZETTE REPORTER

FRANCISTOWN: Demonstrations could break out in Tonota following a fatal accident at the bridge over Motloutse River on the A1 Highway that has yet to be repaired five months after floods damaged it last year, The Botswana Gazette has established.

The floods left deep potholes on the surface of the road at Foley Bridge, as it is commonly known, but there are no road signs that warn motorists of this danger. “I suffered an onslaught of criticism a few weeks ago because of this bridge,” the MP for Tonota, Pono Moatlhodi, said in an interview.

“People even threatened to demonstrate. I deeply regret the loss of lives and I apologise to my people. I want to assure Batswana and the people of Foley that a tender for repairing the bridge has already been awarded and everything will be officially unveiled this week.”

Accompanied by the Minister of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration Kabo Morwaeng, the Minister of Transport and Communications Thulaganyo Segokgo and Moatlhodi as the MP, President Mokgweetsi Masisi told the people of Foley and Tonota towards Christmas last year that he had issued a directive for the bridge and portion of road there to be repaired urgently in order to avoid road accidents. However, nearly half a year later, that has yet to happen.

Minister Segokgo told The Botswana Gazette this week: “What I know is that the contractor is already at the site because the tender has been awarded.”