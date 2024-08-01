Gabs FM Launches ‘My Democracy’ Debate Series to Foster National Dialogue

Party manifestoes and election promises to come under close scrutiny

Panels to feature, NGOs, politicians, the media, academia, industry leaders

GAZETTE REPORTER

Leading private radio station, Gabs FM, this week launched its new debate series titled “My Democracy: The Dialogues” as an initiative for stimulating meaningful discussion of important national issues with a particular focus on party manifestos and election promises.

The series is scheduled every for Monday for the next six weeks during which diverse voices will tackle critical topics of issues facing the nation.

The inaugural debate featured a distinguished panel of experts and leaders, including Dr Emmanuel Botlhale of the University of Botswana, Victor Baatweng of the Sunday Standard, the Leader of the Opposition Dithapelo Keorapetse, Louis Sibanda of the Botswana Democratic Party, and the Executive Director of the SADC Council of NGOs Monametsi Sokwe.

Perspectives and solutions

The panellists engaged in a robust discussion of the socio-economic and political problems afflicting the nation, providing diverse perspectives and potential solutions to the pressing issues.

In an interview, project leader Rorisang Mogojwe emphasised the importance of the series in fostering constructive dialogue among political parties, civil society organisations, media representatives, academia, industry leaders, and the public.

“The debates are designed to bring together various stakeholders to engage in open and meaningful conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing our country,” she said.

A great success

She expressed satisfaction with the launch, stating: “The first session of ‘My Democracy: The Dialogues’ was a great success. We had a vibrant exchange of ideas and perspectives that truly captured the essence of what this series aims to achieve.

“The engagement from our panellists and the audience was both insightful and encouraging. We look forward to continuing these important discussions and exploring the diverse viewpoints that will hopefully influence our national discourse.”

