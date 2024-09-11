Govt Begins To Identify Retired Soldiers’ Pension Beneficiaries

BDF retirees are estimated to number around 10 000

Minister says due diligence will be meticulous to prevent fakeries

Parallel litigation to contest aspects of pensions and calculations

Widows of retired soldiers are among the litigants

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Ministry of Defence and Security has embarked on a countrywide initiative to identify survivors and beneficiaries of retired Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldiers who are owed pension payments.

This follows the government’s decision to settle the long-standing pension arrears for BDF retirees that are estimated to be around 10 000.

The Minister of Defence and Security, Kagiso Mmusi, confirmed that the initiative is underway, stating that the ministry personnel are travelling across the country to engage directly with claimants and their families.

Widows and other survivors

“The plan and intention are to gather and verify information before payments can be made,” he said in an interview. “It concerns widows and other survivors.”

He emphasised that thorough due diligence is being conducted throughout the process to prevent false claims. “We are committed to ensuring that no one receives money that isn’t rightfully theirs,” Minister Kgafela said. “This will be a careful, meticulous process.”

He noted that payments to living retired soldiers have already begun, with many currently receiving their pension funds.

P1.5 billion

Earlier this year, President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced that the government had allocated P1.5 billion to compensate retired soldiers, including the families of deceased soldiers affected by pension disputes.

The allocation is intended to address grievances of unpaid pension entitlements that stretch back years. However, while this effort is underway, some retired soldiers are pursuing litigation against the government,

They are disputing the amounts and the government’s pension calculations. The retirees who enlisted before 1st April, 2001 are contesting the government’s decision to transfer their pension plans to the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF).

Litigation

They argue that their pension entitlements should be calculated based on the original regulations outlined in the Botswana Defence Force Act.

This pension issue has been a point of contention since the lead-up to the 2019 general elections when President Masisi promised to improve the Net Replacement Ratio (NRR) for retired soldiers to 75 percent or higher during a speech at BDF garrisons.

They argue that the migration to BPOPF will significantly reduce their pensions and that they were unlawfully transferred. According to the court papers, some widows of retired soldiers are among the litigants.