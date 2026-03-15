Govt Calms Fuel Supply Shortage Fears 

Assurances from Mohwasa and Kenewendo come amid President Duma Boko’s ‘9 days’ possible shortage statements

BONGANI MALUNGA

The government has moved to calm growing public anxiety over fuel availability, assuring citizens that the country is not facing a supply crisis despite remarks by President Duma Boko suggesting that Botswana has only nine days’ worth of fuel remaining.

Authorities say the statement has been widely misunderstood, clarifying that the nine-day figure refers specifically to the country’s strategic buffer stock rather than the total volume of fuel currently available across supply chains and commercial storage facilities.

In a bid to prevent panic buying and hoarding at fuel stations, government officials emphasised that Botswana continues to receive regular fuel deliveries through its established regional supply routes and that existing commercial stocks remain stable. They warned that unnecessary panic could disrupt normal distribution patterns and create artificial shortages, urging the public and businesses to continue purchasing fuel as usual while the government closely monitors supply levels to ensure stability.

CALMING THE SITUATION

The Minister for State President, Defence and Security, Moeti Mohwasa released a statement on Monday explaining that there is no fuel crisis in Botswana as the country maintains contingency planning and diversified procurement arrangements to ensure supply stability to withstand external shocks.

In a separate public statement, the Minister of Energy and Minerals, Bogolo Kenewendo also assured the public that the fuel supply situation in the country remains stable.

“There is no fuel crisis in Botswana. March fuel stocks are fully secured in line with national consumption requirements, April and May fuel deliveries have already been ordered to ensure continuity of supply. In the event of supply chain disruptions, existing strategic stocks held by both the Government and the private sector can sustain the country for 14–19 days,” Kenewendo stressed.

“The government continues to invest in strengthening the country’s long-term fuel security. The objective is to build infrastructure that will support 90 days of national strategic reserves. The Francistown and Ghanzi fuel depots, expected to be commissioned in 2027, will significantly expand national storage capacity and increase Botswana’s strategic reserves to approximately 60 days of cover,” the Energy and Minerals minister added.

CONFIRMED COMMERCIAL SUPPLY

Meanwhile, the Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) has also weighed in to corroborate Mohwasa and Kenewendo’s statements. BERA is working in tandem with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Botswana Oil Limited (BOL) and local importers to monitor external market developments and manage fuel risks.

“BOL has confirmed commercial supply of volumes of approximately 68 million litres for March 2026 equating to about 22 days of natural consumption, based on Botswana’s estimated daily demands of approximately 3.1 million litres,” BERA stated.