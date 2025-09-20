Govt Pushes Jobs for Ex-Prisoners

Justice ministry unveils reforms to ease reintegration into the workforce

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services, Nelson Ramaotwana has announced reforms aimed at improving the reintegration of ex-offenders into the workforce, saying punishment alone has failed to address repeat offending.

Speaking at the Botswana Top 100 CEO Conference & Awards, the Minister said government is moving to ease employment restrictions on ex-offenders.

The changes, he said, are designed to reduce barriers faced by former prisoners seeking employment after serving their sentences.

Ex-Offenders Cite Stigma

The Minister said former inmates such as Botshwaro Gabanamotse and Martin Ndlovu have spoken publicly about the stigma they continue to face. The duo he said, cited rejection, discrimination, and mistrust from employers, despite having obtained skills and certificates during incarceration.

“A certificate in electricity, or skills gained during incarceration, should open doors, not close them,” the minister said.

Legal Reforms Underway

“Justice extends beyond the courtroom. Correctional services, rehabilitation, and reintegration of ex-offenders are equally central to sustainable development,” the minister said.

According to him, legal reforms, skills training, entrepreneurship initiatives, and partnerships with the private sector are all part of a broader plan to give ex-offenders a second chance.

Appeal to Business Leaders

The minister urged captains of industry to join the effort, stressing that CEOs must play a role in reshaping perceptions and providing opportunities.

“As we recognize Botswana’s top 100 CEOs today, I call upon each of you to accept this recognition with pride and with the knowledge that history will remember your leadership. You are not merely being applauded for past successes; you are being entrusted with the responsibility of shaping the future,” he said.

Balancing Risks and Opportunities

While the reforms have been welcomed by some as a step towards reducing reoffending, others argue that businesses may remain reluctant to employ former prisoners due to trust and liability concerns. Advocates say partnerships and monitoring can address such issues, ensuring safety while giving rehabilitated individuals a chance to contribute meaningfully.