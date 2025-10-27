Govt Rejects P4K Minimum Wage Call

The government has rejected unions’ call for a P4,000 basic minimum wage, offering a living wage package instead

GAZETTE REPORTER

The government has rejected public service unions’ call for a P4,000 minimum wage, effectively backtracking on its election manifesto commitment to lift the lowest-paid public servants.

DPSM Director Gaone Macholo explained that while improving the wage floor is important, financial and economic constraints prevent full implementation. Instead, the government proposed a “living wage” package totaling P4,000, combining a basic salary with enhanced housing and upkeep allowances.

UNIONS DEMAND BASIC SALARY INCREASE

Unions insist that the minimum wage should be a P4,000 basic salary, not an allowance-inclusive figure, arguing that allowances do not improve pension benefits or creditworthiness.

“The union party maintains that government must raise the floor of public service pay to P4,000 as a basic salary to enable workers to access pension payouts and be creditworthy,” Macholo’s announcement stated.

NEGOTIATIONS HIT DEADLOCK

Negotiations between the government and the five-plus-one cooperating trade unions—BOPEU, BOSETU, BTU, BONU, NALCGPWU, and BDU—held in Gaborone on October 17 and 20, 2025, concluded with partial agreement but deadlock on the minimum wage.

The government’s counterproposal offers incremental pay increases: P653 for grades A3 to A2 and P400 for grades A1 to D1.

OTHER GAINS FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS

Some progress was made on leave travel concessions, with restoration of distorted leave travel dates to align with employment anniversaries, and reducing the children’s travel benefit qualification period from seven to five years. These changes take effect April 1, 2026.

On housing and upkeep allowances, unions allowed the government to implement its own adjustment proposals effective April 1, 2025, though details were not disclosed.

LABOUR LEADERS EXPRESS DISAPPOINTMENT

Despite partial agreements, union leaders say the outcome represents a retreat from the government’s pre-election promise to deliver a meaningful wage increase for the working class.

