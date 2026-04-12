Govt Rejects WUC Amnesty Extension

The government is adamant that payment plans, not deadlines, are the real lifeline for water debtors

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Ministry of Water and Human Settlement has ruled out extending the Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) debt amnesty programme, insisting existing relief measures are sufficient despite concerns from legislators about affordability and access.

Responding in Parliament last week, the Minister of Water and Human Settlement, Onneetse Ramogapi dismissed calls to lengthen the amnesty window from three to six months, following concerns raised by Tati East legislator Tlhabologo Furniture.

TOO SHORT

Furniture had argued that the current three-month period was too short for ordinary Batswana, particularly in an environment where securing loans can take weeks or even months due to limited liquidity in the banking sector. He further raised alarm over reports that some residents, particularly in Gaborone, had allegedly gone for up to three years without water after being disconnected over disputed estimated bills.

However, the Ministry maintained that the amnesty programme, rolled out in two phases across 2025 and early 2026, was adequately structured. Each phase ran for three months, with additional provisions allowing customers to enter into flexible repayment plans.

The Ministry revealed that more than 8000 customers applied during the second phase, which ended on February 28, 2026, with some beneficiaries still servicing their balances under agreed payment plans extending to May.

NO EXTENSION PERIOD

“The Ministry is not considering extending the debt amnesty period at this stage. It should be noted that this was the second debt amnesty to accommodate those who could not apply during the first debt amnesty,” the Ministry noted.

“In cases where a customer is financially constrained or their economic circumstances are pressing, the Corporation can allow them an extended period of up to 6-12 months to make it affordable for them. Since this is a standing Credit Policy at WUC, the customer can always apply for the plan anytime even past the Debt Amnesty initiative. This has accommodated customers who may have struggles in paying off in lump sums and or the debt Amnesty period of 3 months,” the Ministry explained.

ESTIMATED BILLING DISCONTINUED

The Ministry firmly rejected claims of prolonged water disconnections linked to estimated billing. It stated that WUC discontinued meter reading estimates in October 2022 and has since implemented an Accelerated Query Resolution programme to address legacy disputes.

The Ministry emphasised that water supply is restored once customers enter payment plans, ensuring that no compliant customer remains without access while settling their debt.