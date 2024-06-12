Govt Spent P10bn To Allocate 100 000 Plots

Plots allocated between 2022 and 2024

Waiting list reduced by 60% since 2019

Govt to legislate against selling land to non-citizens

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services has reportedly spent over P10 billion to achieve its goal of allocating 100,000 plots across Botswana between 2022 and 2024.

Yesterday marked a total of 106,000 plots allocated thus far in the ambitious drive.

On Tuesday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, alongside the Minister of Lands and Housing Kefentse Mzwinila, officiated an event in Kanye where 27-year-old Game Leesemane of Ntsweng Kalabeng Ward became the official 100,000th person to receive a land ownership certificate.

From 500K to 200K since 2019

According to Minister Mzwinila, the ministry’s waiting list has dropped by nearly 60% since 2019. “In 2019, the waiting list was over 500,000 but it has since fallen to around 200,000,” he said.

“The waiting list was bloated due to multiple applications. Since the start of this exercise, we have allocated a total of 106,000 plots. These plots were delivered at a cost of P10.2 billion.”

The lands minister added that during the allocation period, it was found that many newly-allocated plot holders sought immediate transfers.

40% not eligible

“This increased our workload as the people responsible for land allocation had to focus on land transfers as well,” he told BaNgwaketse.

“Land allocation is the first stage of development as it triggers the delivery of other services like roads, water and electricity.”

Mzwinila disclosed that 40% of applicants were not eligible for allocation because they had already been allocated plots.

“Dangerous”

It is understood that the government engaged several local companies to assist in the allocation process.

President Masisi used the opportunity to iterate his concern over the rate at which Batswana sell their plots to non-citizens. “The biggest problem we have is of Batswana selling their land to non-citizens,” he asserted.

“In Botswana, we are guided by the one man, one plot policy. It is very dangerous for us as citizens to sell our land to non-citizens. Soon, we will introduce laws to guard against such tendencies.”