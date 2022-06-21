Govt will Not review Matimela Sustenance Fee – Molale

Says management of matimela is costly and unsustainable.

The government has no intention of reviewing the Matimela Sustenance Fee because the current one is below cost recovery levels, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale, has said.Minister Molale told Ntlo Ya Dikgosi that at current

levels councils generated P4.9 million against an expenditure budget of P25.1 million, which was 20% of the cost recovery in the 2020/2021 financial year, while councils

generated P5.94 million against an expenditure budget of P25.2 million in the 2021/2022 financial year, which was 24% of the cost recovery of matimela (stray livestock). He emphasised that the management of matimela is costly and unsustainable. The minister was responding to a question from Kgosi Kahiko of Ghanzi West Region, who wanted to know if the government would consider reviewing the matimela fee from P15.00 to P7.50 because the current rate is too high. “I must also indicate that there are other operating costs associated with provision of water at matimela facilities, transportation of matimela, and maintenance of vehicles and equipment,” Molale said. “Given this situation, my

ministry has no plans to reduce the current matimela fees.”