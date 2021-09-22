Gov’t Will Roll Out Sinovac Vaccines Next Week – MoH

Says vaccines could not be rolled out without critical documents from supplier

Over 100K AstraZeneca vaccines also to be rolled out

GAZETTE REPORTER



The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoH) intends to roll out Sinovac vaccines purchased

from China over two weeks ago next week, the Ministry said yesterday.



The arrival of the vaccines last two weeks resulted in jubilation among the public that they would push the numbers of vaccinated people up. However, many were soon taking to social media to express their disappointment when the consignment was not being rolled out, saying the government was toying with people’s lives in a time of crisis.



They argued that the vaccination rollout programme, which is currently at Phase Two level of the National Vaccine Deployment Plan, would by now have reached the next stage, had the matter been prioritized.



MoH later said it was waiting for documents from the supplier which are vital for due diligence. Yesterday, the Ministry revealed that there have been some rollout delays but said there is now progress on the matter.



“We have been expecting the due diligence material from the supplier and they have since arrived. Our hope is that the rollout will begin this or next week,” Nyanga said in an interview.



The consignment, which arrived in Botswana on 5 September 2021, was purchased from Sinovac Biotech Company in China through a bilateral arrangement.



Botswana is also preparing to roll out the over 101 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Germany.