Govt’s Withdrawal From Nurses Day Is “Punitive”

BONU has accused the government of retaliating for litigation mounted by BONU and the Botswana Doctors Union over remuneration and working conditions by withdrawing from commemoration of Nurses Day

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The government’s sudden decision to withdraw full support for this year’s Nurses Day celebrations is a punitive move linked to ongoing disputes over the welfare of healthcare workers, the Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) has said.

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette in an interview, the spokesperson of BONU, Shana Mogorosi, said there is strong suspicion that the government’s decision is retaliatory for recent legal confrontations involving BONU and the Botswana Doctors Union (BDU) against the state.

“We find it deeply concerning that this decision appears to single us out,” he said. “Other public service institutions like the Botswana Police Service, the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), and the Botswana Prisons Service continue to receive government support without disruption. So why not us now?”

Unreasonable and punitive

Mogorosi stated that traditionally, the government has provided transport, accommodation and subsistence allowances to support Nurses Day events.

However, this year the government has offered only transport and on condition that nurses pay the drivers. Describing the condition as unreasonable and punitive, Mogorosi queried: “How can a non-profit organisation like ours be expected to pay public servants?”

He added that the decision undermines the critical role that nurses play in Botswana’s healthcare system and sends the wrong message at a time when frontline workers continue to bear the brunt of resource constraints and difficult working conditions.

Unsupported and demoralised

“We are not fighting the government but are fighting for health workers, and by extension, for the public and the overall quality of the health service,” he said.

“If nurses feel unsupported and demoralised, the consequences will be felt in service delivery across the board.”

BONU called on the government to revisit its stance and adopt a more mature view of the situation and to acknowledge the importance of nurses as a vital backbone of Botswana’s health infrastructure.

Financial constraints

“The government must understand that this is not about rivalry but about dignity, fairness and ensuring the sustainability of our public health system,” Mogorosi noted.

Efforts to reach the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Oatlhokwa Nkomazana, proved unsuccessful. However, the ministry cited financial limitations in a written response to BONU’s request for nurses to be released for the celebrations.

“Due to financial constraints, the ministry is unable to sponsor both transport and accommodation for the event,” it said. “The ministry will compromise by providing transport only.”