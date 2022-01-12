Healy, Thithe, Letsholo linked with cabinet posts

Thite may become asst agric minister

Letsholo or Healy may get labour portfolio

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is said to be considering Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) backbenchers Tumisang Healy, Thapelo Letsholo and John Thite for cabinet posts, The Botswana Gazette has established.

The President must make ministerial appointments for Employment Labour Productivity and Skills Development, which was recently vacated by Mpho Balopi while the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Karabo Gare, may have been rendered infirm by ill health that has prevented him from working for over two months.

There has not been any communication on his possible return to work. Gare’s assistant minister Beauty Manake is also expected to go on maternity leave some time this year. Manake has been serving as Acting Minister in Gare’s absence.

Sources on Government Enclave say Thite, who is the MP for Gantsi North, is likely to be appointed Assistant Minister of Agriculture. Thite has been touring and visiting farmers with Manake around the country.

“I have neither heard nor thought about it,” Thite said briefly. “Cabinet appointments are the prerogative of the state President.””

It is further believed that the President might consider Healy, Letsholo or Shoshong MP Aubrey Lesaso for the labour porfolio. Healy is the MP for Gaborone Central while Letsholo represents Kanye North. Both had not responded to this publication’s questions at the time of going to press.

President Masisi is expected to make new cabinet appointments before the end of the current parliamentary sitting.