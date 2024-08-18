Issues Without Borders: Inching Along The Regional Integration Pathway

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is a Regional Economic Community which was formed in 1980,comprises sixteen Member States; Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The SADC HQ is in the CBD Gaborone. The 44th SADC Summit commences on August 17th in Harare with the theme “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC”. The SADC meeting of heads of state in Zimbabwe, marks a critical juncture for the region as it faces a myriad of challenges and opportunities. Leaders from across the member states will gather to address pressing issues that transcend borders, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation in building resilience.

Regional Integration

The SADC countries have a combined population of 363 million and a GDP of about $800 billion. Making the SADC wide per-capita GDP just $2,200 pa. The scope for increasing this is very high hence the theme. However the theme is counterintuitive , surely unlocking opportunities generates innovation – not the other way round. A cornerstone to unlocking opportunities should be the commitment to deepening regional integration. SADC has long recognized that unity is strength, particularly in a world where economic and political landscapes are increasingly interconnected. By fostering closer ties among member states, the summit aims to promote economic growth, enhance political stability, and improve the overall quality of life for the region’s citizens.

Free Trade

One of the cornerstone of integration will revolve around advancing the SADC Free Trade Area (FTA). SADC intraregional trade rose to $10 billion or 23% of total trade of which 75% was with South Africa. This means that intraregional trade between other 15 SADC members is about $2.5 billion. SADC intraregional trade accounted for just 1.25% of regional GDP which is pitifully small for any regional economic grouping. After 44 years, the low level of intraregional trade can only be seen a failure that needs correcting. Noteworthy is that 88% of Botswana’s imports is from South Africa and 9.6% of exports. The trade imbalance is 8.5:1. The FTA is seen as a vital tool for promoting economic development, increasing market access, and boosting intra-regional trade. As the global economy faces uncertainties, the summit will explore ways to reduce trade barriers, streamline customs procedures, and create a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive across borders.

Transport and Logistics

While efficient transport and logistics are critical for regional integration and economic growth, it must be noted that trade imbalance with SA and lack of trade with other SADC members crucially effects the viability of intraregional transport infrastructure investment. Member states may desire to be transport hubs with high-speed rail, four lane interstate highways and mega airports but without full market integration, the eradication of trade barriers and free movement of people – the visions will come to nothing. The summit will address the need for improved infrastructure, including roads, railways, and ports, to facilitate the movement of goods and people. Enhancing connectivity within the region is essential for reducing the cost of trade, improving access to markets, and fostering economic diversification.

Energy

Energy Security Energy security is another critical area where regional integration can make a substantial impact. Southern Africa is rich in various energy resources, including coal, hydro, and renewable energy potential. However, energy infrastructure often remains fragmented and inefficient. A regional approach can enhance energy security through collaborative projects like the Grand Inga Dam and cross-border energy grids, which can provide more stable and sustainable energy supplies. The shortage of energy links to climate change as observed with the Kariba Dam this year. Regional integration enables the pooling of resources, shared investments in infrastructure, and a more coordinated energy policy, reducing dependence on volatile fossil fuel markets and enhancing overall energy resilience. Innovation and industrialisation are not possible without reliable sources of energy. Energy security remains a top priority for SADC, particularly as the region grapples with frequent power shortages and the need for sustainable energy solutions. The summit will focus on strategies to increase energy generation capacity, promote renewable energy sources, and improve cross-border energy trade. The Southern African Power Pool must be made to work, SADC countries can build a more resilient energy sector that supports economic growth and sustainable development.

Environment

The SADC Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan has a “vision of a climate resilient and low carbon regional economy”. Its goal being “to provide a regional framework for collective action and enhanced cooperation in addressing climate change issues in order to improve local livelihoods, achieve sustainable economic growth and contribute fairly towards preserving a global good”. The SADC region has been hit hard by extreme weather and drought. Yet the only comment that can be made of the plan is that is ticked a box to provide some credibility to the international community, otherwise it is mostly business as usual. Unlike trade, environmental issues have no borders and can garner popular regional support. Cooperation on environmental issues is essential for ensuring the long-term prosperity and well-being of the region.

Food Security

Food Security Food security is a pressing concern exacerbated by climate change, which disrupts agricultural productivity through erratic rainfall and extreme weather events. In a region where agricultural economies are predominant, coordinated regional strategies are crucial. Regional integration facilitates the development of cross-border food supply chains and early warning systems for crop failures. By integrating agricultural policies and fostering regional trade, countries can stabilize food supplies and buffer against the shocks of climate-induced disruptions. Regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community (SADC) can play a pivotal role in creating a unified approach to agricultural resilience and food security. Water is crucial. Regional integration through SADC offers a framework for shared management and cooperation, ensuring that water resources are used sustainably and equitably. Joint management initiatives, such as the transboundary water agreements, can help mitigate conflicts and optimize resource utilization in the face of changing climate patterns.

Regional Security

Regional security is the foundation upon which all other goals rest. The summit will address ongoing security challenges, including conflicts, terrorism, and organized crime, which threaten stability and development in the region. By strengthening cooperation on security matters, SADC aims to create a safer environment for its citizens and promote peace and stability throughout the region. SADC, through the AU, needs to step up its demands for a reformed United Nations especially the structure and functioning of the Security Council.

By fostering cooperation and shared strategies, Southern African countries can build a more resilient and adaptive region, better equipped to face the multifaceted impacts of climate change. Regional integration is not merely a strategic advantage but a vital prerequisite for a sustainable and secure future in Southern Africa.

As the 44th SADC Summit unfolds in Harare, the focus will be on working together to build resilience in the face of challenges that know no borders. By prioritizing regional integration, free trade, transport and logistics, energy, environment, and security, SADC leaders will chart a course for a stronger, more united, and prosperous Southern Africa.

