Jackalas No.1 Water Crisis Persists Despite The Completion Of Ntimbale Water Projects

Residents accuse the MP and the Minister responsible for water of failing them Some says it is high time the two are petitioned

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Acute water shortage persists in Jackalas No.1 village despite the completion of the much anticipated Ntimbale dam project that was supposed to be the solution to the long-time problem, The Botswana Gazette has established.

Amid the persistent water crisis, the residents accused the leadership of failing them. Precisely, the community accuses area Member of Parliament (MP) Simon Moabi Mavange and the Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation services Kefentse Mzwinila of failure to pay heed to their water needs since election. The village members are accusing Mavange of failing to fulfil their promise of solving the water crisis by the Ntimbale water project as promised.

“We have been told that the Ntimbale water project is the solution to the problem that we have been facing for years. Surprisingly, the project has been completed but the water crisis persists. Of recent, it has been worse, but when we enquired from the village leadership we were told that there is a fault in the Ntimbale water pipeline that pumps water to Jackalas No1,” Jackalas resident Caroline Mampofu revealed to this publication in an interview.

Mampofu who is also the Vice Chairperson of Jackalas No.1 Primary School, Parents Teachers Association (PTA) said that although Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) is providing water with bowsers, the demand cannot be met because the bowsers are not enough. “Some of us have given up because water bowsers are far from us and we are using river water. Last year we expected the MP to address us about the situation but surprisingly he also acted clueless,” added Mampofu.

Further, some villagers have taken to the residents WhatsApp group to vent out their frustration over the persistent water crisis. Through the platform, the residents are blaming the MP and the Minister accusing them of failing to fulfil their promise. What frustrates the aggrieved residents the most is that the completion of the Ntimbale water project has not solved their long time problem.

Throughout their communication some say that it is high time the MP and the Minister are petitioned in order to show their displeasure over the persistent water crisis. “It is high time we petition the MP and the Minister to show our seriousness in this situation,” vented some of the village members.

Reached for comment the MP said that he is aware of the water situation. “It has been established that the water pressure from Ntimbale dam is failing to pump water to Jackalas and Ramokgwebana village. I have notified the Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) about the problem, they appreciated the problem and promised to help with water bowsers,” Mavange told this publication in an interview.

Masunga Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) Manager Boitumelo Legwaila confirmed the development of water shortage but declined to be drawn into discussing the matter. “I am aware of the problem and I have even addressed the Kgotla meeting, but I am not authorised to talk to the media. So I cannot discuss the issue with you,” Legwaila said in an interview.