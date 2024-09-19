JSC Presses Ahead With IEC Appointments Despite Protests

Opposition parties say JSC is undermining the All-Party Conference

JSC believes it is within its constitutional mandate to make IEC appointment by itself

Opposition to mount protest marches to buttress its resistance to the JSC and may sue

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is reported to be pushing ahead with the recent appointments to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) despite protests from opposition parties.

This has prompted opposition to organise protest marches in order to buttress its resistance to the development.

Sources say the JSC believes delaying the appointments to address opposition complaints could disrupt this year’s general elections.

Opposition parties have fiercely opposed the appointments, accusing the JSC of bypassing constitutional procedures by ignoring the recommendations of the All-Party Conference (APC), which is mandated to propose candidates for appointment to the IEC.

In response, opposition parties have threatened legal action and are preparing public demonstrations because they hold that the process compromises the transparency of the electoral system.

Nevertheless, the JSC has decided to proceed because, according to sources, it holds that engaging with the grievances of opposition may risk delaying the elections.

“The focus is on ensuring that the elections are held as scheduled,” said one source.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has announced October 30 as the official date for the general elections that are held every five years in Botswana.

The issue began when the APC failed to agree on a list of candidates for the IEC. Although a shortlist of 10 names was proposed, disagreements arose after the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) pushed for a larger list.

When no agreement could be reached, the JSC invoked its constitutional powers to appoint the commissioners unilaterally.

The Secretary of the JSC, Beaulah Mguni, has confirmed that the Commission acted within its legal mandate when it announced the appointments.

It named Kennedy Thuto Piet, Maotoanong Lepedung Sebina, Uyapo Ndadi, Elizabeth Malebogo Masire, Thebeyame Edward Tsimako, and Wame Triphinah Thanke for appointment to the IEC.