Kapinga, Mokgware Clash Over State Security Budget

Two MPs with a background in Botswana’s security establishment were recently at variance with each other in Parliament over budget allocations to security

TEFO PHEAGE

Former deputy police commissioner Kenny Kapinga and retired Major General Pius Mokgware this week found themselves at odds over budget allocations to Botswana’s security sector when the latter emphasised the need for a well-funded security apparatus to maintain stability and the former opposed the view and the former called for prioritisation of economic growth.

Parliament was the stage where the clash between the two MPs laid bare two conflicting schools of thought on national priorities: one emphasising security as the cornerstone of stability, the other advocating for economic development as the primary foundation for national well-being.

Demoralised

Debating the proposed budget for security and law enforcement agencies, Mokgware – who is a strong proponent of prioritising the security sector – argued that the country was failing its law enforcement and security establishments by consistently underfunding them.

He stressed that inadequate funding had led to what he considers a demoralised security sector, citing ongoing legal battles between agencies and their employees over unpaid benefits as evidence of systematic neglect.

“As we speak, almost all law enforcement agencies are in court, dragged there by their employees for refusing to pay them their dues,” Mokgware said, referring to cases involving the army, the police and the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DISS).

Misguided

The retired general warned that an underfunded security sector poses a significant threat to national stability, arguing that investing in training, readiness and capacity-building was essential.

He called for increased financial support to ensure that security personnel are well-equipped and motivated to protect the country.

However, Kapinga, a former cop and diplomat, took a contrasting stance, dismissing Mokgware’s argument as misguided. “We must rid ourselves of this misguided belief that security takes priority,” he charged.

“What exactly are you protecting when there’s nothing to safeguard? In reality, the economy should come first.”

Zimbabwe and Madagascar

Drawing from his experience as ambassador to Zimbabwe, Kapinga noted that Zimbabwe’s military receives a significant budget allocation, yet its soldiers struggle with basic necessities, including proper uniforms.

He contrasted this with Madagascar, a country that prioritises economic growth over military expansion and operates primarily with a paramilitary force while maintaining economic stability.

Kapinga criticised the government’s restructuring of security governance, particularly the decision to dismantle the Ministry of Defence and Security and bring both the police and the army under the Office of the President.

He warned that this move was a critical mistake that could lead to inefficiency and bureaucratic congestion. “You have set yourself up for failure,” Kapinga asserted, directing his remarks to the Minister of State President, Moeti Mohwasa. “I wanted to be candid with you.”

Ideological clash

The debate between Mokgware and Kapinga reflects a broader ideological battle between advocates of a stronger security establishment and proponents of prioritising the economy over everything else in Government Enclave.