Keetshabe Rules Out Political Ambition

“I can never be a politician “ – Former Attorney General Abraham Keetshabe

GAZETTE REPORTER

Former Attorney General (AG) Abraham Keetshabe has dismissed reports linking him with intentions to contest in the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primary elections in the Molepolole North constituency.

In fact, Keetshabe says he does not have any political ambitions but rather his focus is on his social work in Molepolole village. “I can never be a politician,” said the former AG. “Everyone who knows me very well knows that I can never be associated with politics. It is not the first time that this topic has come up. It long began during the late Matlhabaphiri’s (Gaolatlhe) time. To be very honest with you I have never discussed it with anyone nor have I ever been approached by anyone.”

“Some people here in Molepolole are also saying that I am joining opposition parties. I am a professional and not a politician, from a very young age, I have never had any political ambitions. I am currently doing a lot of social work in Molepolole and I do provide my support in some areas where I can,” he briefly submitted.

Meanwhile, BDP sources in the Molepolole North constituency say that the mention of Keetshabe’s name for Bulela Ditswe has unsettled those vying for the Member of Parliament (MP) seat. Oabile Regoeng (Incumbent), Kabo Sebele and Bashi Kgakge are expected to battle for the right to represent the BDP in the 2024 general elections. Arafat Khan has emerged as the Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) frontrunner in the constituency.