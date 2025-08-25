Kenewendo is Upholding BDP Code of Secrecy over De Beers Deal – Saleshando 

The assertive Leader of the Opposition finds it a sore point that the government has stated that it will withhold certain details of the new De Beers contract as a strategy of diamond pricing when President Duma Boko has pledged radical transparency as a hallmark of his administration

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Minister of Minerals and Energy, Bogolo Kenewendo, has undermined the government’s commitment to “radical transparency” by not being present in Parliament to respond to pressing questions about the De Beers contract, the Leader of the Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando, has asserted.

Saleshando recently pressed the minister to disclose key highlights of the new agreement between the Botswana Government and De Beers.

He specifically sought details on the composition and remuneration of the negotiating teams under both the previous and the current governments.

De Beers back taxes

Significantly for the public fiscus, Saleshando sought clarification regarding whether De Beers owes Botswana any back taxes and Kenewendo to state if she would share the agreement with members of relevant portfolio committees.

In recent weeks, Kenewendo has responded to parliamentary questions in absentia, with the Minister of the Environment and Tourism, Wynter Mmolotsi, holding the fort for her.

Saleshando noted that Kenewendo had been expected to attend last Friday’s sitting but her absence amounted to disregard for the authority of Parliament and the obligation of ministers to subject themselves to its oversight processes.

BDP-like code of secrecy

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette, Saleshando said Kenewendo’s absence raised doubt about the government’s sincerity about upholding accountability, especially in a sector as sensitive as minerals and energy that plays a central role in Botswana’s economy.

“President Boko said his government are committed to what he called radical transparency,” he stated. “The Botswana Democratic Party maintained a strict code of secrecy over the mineral sector.

“Minister Kenewendo, under the Umbrella for Democratic Change government, is clearly committed to upholding the BDP code of secrecy.”

Strategic decision

In February this year, Kenewendo told global publication BBC that certain aspects of the new agreement with De Beers would remain confidential. She added that withholding the information was a strategic decision intended to help Botswana maintain control over its diamond pricing.

“Some details will be available to the public right after signing,” she said. “Some of the details impact our pricing. When you sell something, you don’t necessarily want everybody to know how you are pricing your goods.”