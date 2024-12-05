Kgosi Khama Poet Condemned for Derogation  

Poem denounced as tribalistic, insulting and discriminatory

Linguistic expert rejects excuse of poetic licence for harmful language

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Local linguistic and lexicography expert, Professor Thapelo Otlogetswe, has condemned a praise poet who performed at the re-installation of Kgosi Khama IV in Serowe last Saturday for using tribalistic and discriminatory language in his poem.

Sonny Mafote’s poem sparked controversy, with critics accusing him of promoting tribalism, discrimination and hatred.

In one part of the poem, Mafote stated, “O ne o seo maloba re atlholwa SeKgalagadi. Re atlholwa ke bo-Masisi le bo-Tsogwane.”

BaKgalagadi and BaSarwa

This is the line that has ignited heated debate. While some cited artistic licence in defence of Mafote, others have condemned his choice of words for belittling the BaKgalagadi who, alongside BaSarwa, have historically been the most marginalised people in Botswana.

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette this week, Professor Otlogetswe criticised the poet’s choice of words. “The language used was wrong because it was tribalistic, discriminatory and derogatory,” he said.

“It even encouraged hatred”

“It even encouraged hatred. As Batswana, we must understand that we no longer live in the era of slavery where some tribes undermined others. Instead of being divisive, we should encourage unity through respectful language.

“If a poet uses language that undermines other tribes, we should be bold enough to criticise and correct them without fear.”

Professor Otlogetswe rejected the idea that poetic and/or traditional freedom allows poets to use derogatory language.

Condemned

“There is no poetic freedom that permits anyone to undermine other tribes by using derogatory, insulting or discriminatory words,” he asserted.

“Any poet who uses such language should be condemned and advised to choose their words carefully.”