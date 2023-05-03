Khama Single-Minded About Becoming BPF President

Not deterred by recent court affirmation of Butale in the position

Said to be courting funders for 2024 campaign

Funders reportedly prefer Khama to Butale

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Former Botswana president Ian Khama is not giving up on his ambition to become president of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) as the party prepares for the 2024 general elections.

Last week, a court ruling in favour of Biggie Butale as BPF president saved Butale from a plot led by Khama to remove him from the position.

Butale had approached the courts to stop a planned BPF elective congress, which was scheduled for last weekend. The National Executive Committee (NEC) will now determine the new dates for the congress.

Most members

Despite the setback, Khama is still determined to become BPF president and is reportedly engaging with several members to chart a course to that end.

“He is very clear that he wants to become BPF president and most members want him to,” said a source close to the developments. “Some funders are ready to finance him for the purpose. He is currently lobbying funders to assist the party in the 2024 general elections.”

The source added that some funders are willing to trust Khama with their resources rather than Butale. This suggests that if Butale remains president, the party may struggle on the campaign trail for the general elections.

Optimistic

Even so, some fear that Khama’s persistence to become BPF president could divide the already troubled BPF further. For his part, Butale says Khama is a critical part of the party and that he is optimistic that their relationship will be restored.

“His advisors are not doing a good job. We will ensure that they advise well to avoid constant conflict. Afterall, members of organisations agree to disagree on matters,” he said in an interview and appealed to Batswana to support Khama’s return home.

Khama had not responded to Gazette inquiries at the time of going to press.