Khama’s SA Trip Haunts OP

Concerns about over who Khama is meeting in SA emerge

DISS is perturbed by implications for the state and Khama himself

TEFO PHEAGE

Both the Office of the President and the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DISS) are perturbed by former president Ian Khama’s mysterious trip to South Africa for what it could mean for the security of the state and the safety of the man himself

The trip came after a series of political events, many of them unprecedented. It also comes at a time of intensified bickering between Khama and President Mokgweetsi Masisi that was defined by constant attacks on each other.

The dreaded Khama and his blue-eyed boy, Isaac Kgosi, have of late been under the keen watch of DISS and are suspected to be planning something in which powerful figures in South Africa may be involved.

Khama’s sudden dash into South Africa also came when law enforcement agencies were poised to pounce on him after he dared the head of DISS, Brigadier Peter Magosi, to come and get the weapons that Magosi said Khama is in possession of and must hand back to the state.

It is understood that Khama did not inform the Office of the President of his trip. In the aftermath, questions have arisen regarding what role South Africa may have in the affair. What is clear, however, is that Khama informed the South African government of his road trip, expected time of arrival and purpose of the trip.

DISS, which is reportedly clueless about Khama’s trip and whereabouts, says it is concerned by the former president’s lack of cooperation because it may affect its ability to protect him.

“Former presidents fall under the category of VIPs whose personal safety is a direct responsibility of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security,” said DISS spokesman in response to a question from The Botswana Gazette. “Others are the former presidents’ immediate family members. Also in this category is the Head of State, their immediate family members and the Vice President.”

“This is a service the Directorate has continually offered to all identified beneficiaries without failure or incident. Of course, in offering this service, the Directorate is, for efficiency and effectiveness, relying on the cooperation of the service recipients. This is something both parties are fully aware of.”