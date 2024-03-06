Kwaito Legend Mapetla Has Died

Tragic accident takes the life of a versatile entertainer and entrepreneur

Legendary kwaito artist Thabo Ntirang, well known as Mapetla, died in a tragic car accident in the early hours of Monday.

The Ntirang family has confirmed the untimely death of Mapetla in a press statement released Monday afternoon.

“Thabo lost his life in a tragic car accident in the early hours of this morning,” said the statement. “Thabo’s presence in our lives will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to live through us all.

“His passion for music brought joy to countless individuals and his memory will forever be etched in our hearts.

“We are currently working on funeral arrangements and further details will be shared in due course.”

As one of Botswana’s kwaito pioneers, Mapetla rose to fame in the mid-2000s with hit songs “Ah” and “Skhokho” that catapulted his career to great heights, making him a household name.

His music was immensely popular on radio airwaves and dance floors across the country and he was also celebrated for his lively performance and immense contribution to the local music scene.

Years later, the kwaito star continued to be a dominant figure in the music space with the release of his single “Thaba Tshweu” that enjoyed massive radio airplay.

“Thaba Tshweu” is an old Afro pop song that Mapetla modernised by fusing it with his kwaito style to make it more fun.

Aside from his music, Mapetla was an actor, songwriter, entrepreneur, record producer and TV presenter, making a significant impact on various facets of the entertainment industry.