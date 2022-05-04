LEA/ PPC Collaborates For Entrepreneurship Development

Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) and PPC cement embarked on a partnership to enhance entrepreneurship through SME training and mentorship programme.

Speaking at the completion of the training workshop/ graduation in Gaborone last week Friday, LEA, Head-Capacity development, Mompati Baiphethi, indicated that this record keeping training is one of their many SME development training programmes. He said that this programme is expected to run for a period of a year to capacitate SMEs across Botswana. At least 20 participants attended this workshop both physically and virtually as a pilot and participants are expected to increase on the next installment.

Baiphethi emphasized the importance of record keeping as a management function and cited that it is crucial to understand how the funds are utilized wisely for smooth running of the business. “What is most exhilarating about this workshop is that we are very innovative and have incorporated virtual training which makes it easier for people to participate from wherever they are which is convenient to even attend remotely at their different business locations”

Baiphethi highlighted that government is doing everything in its power to diversify the economy through enterprise development by creating an enabling environment for doing business. He said the recent introduction of the citizen inclusion act and revised PPADB act is a way to reach that mandate and as LEA. “It is important to capacitate SMEs for them to be able to grow and become larger entities and this can only be achieved through such partnerships with the private companies. As LEA, we are excited for this collaboration to empower SMEs for them to take advantage of opportunities availed by the government to growth the private sector,” Baiphethi said. He appealed to network service providers to improve their internet connectivity as connectivity is one of their biggest challenges for smooth delivery of training.

According to PPC Sales manager, Cliff Alfred, they have a responsibility to forge partnerships to ensure economic growth through facilitation and support of local enterprises. “We have partnered with LEA to equip and empower our SMEs with management, entrepreneurial and marketing skills which will be instrumental in their business growth.” Alfred denoted their confidence working with such a reputable organization like LEA which is known for developing SMEs into competitive entities which is also aligned to their mandate. “I believe that there can’t be sustainable growth unless there’s growth in the mind, by feeding our local enterprises with knowledge we are opening their eyes for external business opportunities and enhance their abilities. This will translate into many benefits such as job creation and standard of living is improved to secure a better future for Botswana”. In conclusion, he encouraged SMEs to utilize these opportunities and also appealed to other private organizations to join hands to support the government initiatives for economic growth.

This 5 day training workshop was concluded by handing over of certificate of successful completion and the next workshop is expected soon.