LGBTQ+ Persons Left Stranded as US Court Reinstates Funding 

Activists say access to healthcare should be a fundamental right for all regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation

The exclusion of LGBTQ+ persons from a recent US Supreme Court ruling that overturned President Donald Trump’s aid cuts has raised concerns about worsening stigma and discrimination against the queer community in Botswana.

The ruling, which reinstated funding for humanitarian aid globally, has led to the resumption of various services, including those provided by Tebelopele, an organisation offering health services across the country.

However, LGBTQ+ activists fear that queer individuals, already facing significant barriers to healthcare, are being left out.

Social stigma

A research study titled “Risk Factors to Mental Health Challenges Among the LGBTI+ Community in Gaborone, Botswana” found that access to healthcare remains a significant challenge for LGBTQ+ persons due to discrimination and societal stigma.

The Director of Success Capital, Dumi Gatsha, expressed concern that many suspended services tailored for LGBTQ+ individuals have not been restored.

“Religious and cultural beliefs make it difficult for us to access services,” Gatsha said, emphasising that while US aid previously helped provide inclusive healthcare services, the current situation has left many queer individuals struggling.

Self-stigmatising

According to Gatsha, LGBTQ+ persons often experience discrimination at public health facilities where nurses and staff may judge them based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.

This in turn discourages them from seeking medical assistance, including treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Gatsha noted that the fear of discrimination has led to self-stigmatisation among many LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly those who identify as nonbinary.

“Many queer persons may self-stigmatise and avoid seeking healthcare altogether because they feel unwelcome,” Gatsha said.

Mental health issues

“For example, a nonbinary individual may not feel comfortable discussing STI symptoms in an environment where healthcare workers struggle to understand their identity.”

The exclusion of LGBTQ+ persons from aid programmes also exacerbates mental health struggles.

Research from the School of Nursing, Faculty of Health Science at North West University in South Africa highlights that queer individuals often avoid counselling and mental health services due to stigma, leading to increased cases of depression and anxiety.

Further discrimination

“For survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) or rape within the queer community, the situation is even worse,” Gatsha noted.

“They often feel unworthy of quality care, and after enduring long-term abuse, many choose not to report incidents due to fear of further discrimination.”

As humanitarian aid programmes resume in Botswana, activists urge policymakers and healthcare providers to ensure that LGBTQ+ persons are not left behind.

Deliberate steps

They argue that access to healthcare should be a fundamental right for all, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.

While the US Supreme Court ruling provides hope for many communities worldwide, concerns remain that LGBTQ+ individuals will continue to struggle unless deliberate steps are taken to address systemic discrimination in healthcare and social services.