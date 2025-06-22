Magosi Call for Special Tribunals for Bogosi Disputes 

Magosi have appealed to the government to set up specialised tribunals to accelerate resolution of chieftaincy disputes

BONGANI MALUNGA

Magosi have called on the government to set up tribunals specialising in resolution of bogosi disputes.

The traditional leaders are concerned that bogosi disputes often drag on for years while inhibiting progress of customary court matters that affect their communities.

Magosi believe that the current dispute resolution processes are outdated and need to be reimagined.

Diplomatic passports

Speaking during the Bogosi (2008) and Customary Law (2013) Acts Review consultations in a kgotla meeting in Chobe last Thursday, Kgosi Rebecca Banika of Pandamatenga called on the government to consider setting up tribunals.

Kgosi Banika relayed the recommendations of magosi in her region who have also requested for diplomatic passports. They believe that their role in society is of paramount importance and should be reflected through diplomatic passports.

“We would like to recommend the formation of tribunals to address bogosi disputes,” Kgosi Banika stated. “This would be an ideal setting for such matters. We also request for a committee or sub-division that caters for the welfare of Dikgosi.”

No deviation

During the kgotla meeting, the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, acknowledged receipt of the recommendations but warned that it should not deviate from its formative mission by adopting a modern format in the future.

“If we implement the tribunals for bogosi matters, we need to avoid a situation where it becomes too modernised like land tribunals,” Motshegwa said. “It should stay true to its essence of dealing with traditional chieftaincy disputes and nothing else.”

Winter Parliament

The Member of Parliament for Chobe, Simasiku Mapulanga, stated that recommendations made during the consultative kgotla meetings will be presented before the winter Parliament for further deliberation by lawmakers.

The MP stated that a lot of the recommendations will form the basis of the amendment of the Bogosi and Customary Law Acts.