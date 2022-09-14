Magosi Expecting Contract Extension at DISS

His current contract is due to end in April 2023

Magosi reportedly sure of getting an extension

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DISS), Brigadier Peter Magosi, is expected to be offered a new contract extension when the current one expires in April 2023.

Sources at the Office of the President (OP) have told this publication that discussions about Magosi’s contract extension go back sometime.

Contract extended in 2018

Magosi was appointed to head DISS in 2018 on a three-year contract, replacing the founding Director General Colonel Issac Kgosi. He was handed a 2-year extension when his initial contract expired in April 2021.

It is generally assumed that he will be given a new two-year contract in April 2023. Sources close to the chief spy say he is confident of continuing in his job even after the 2024 general elections.

Attempts to get a comment from Permanent Secretary to the President, Emmah Peloetletse, proved unsuccessful as she had not responded to Gazette questions at the time of going to press.

Under fire

Magosi has been under fire in recent times following allegations of interfering with the mandates of other law enforcement agencies, among them the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC) and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He has also been reported to be the subject of alleged corruption investigations by the DCEC.

Suspended Director General of DCEC Tymon Katlholo deposed in one of his affidavits in May that the corruption busting agency was investigating a number of high-profile DISS officers for alleged corruption. This affidavit was deposed after DISS attempted to ‘confiscate’ investigation files that were held in Katlholo’s office.