Magosi Urges Immediate Intervention In DRC 

Says security situation has displaced 6.4 million people in eastern DRC

UNHCR has appealed for donations because shelters are overcrowded

BONGANI MALUNGA

Regional intervention is urgently needed in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC) where the country is grappling with armed rebel forces, the Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Elias Magosi has said.

The DRC is engulfed in armed conflict and human rights violations that have resulted in displacement of millions of people.

SADC recently held an emergency summit in Harare, Zimbabwe where the security crisis in the DRC was discussed at length.

Extraordinary Summit

The SADC leadership has also organised an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government that is commencing today (Wednesday) to discuss actionable solutions to the situation in the DRC.

Speaking at the emergency summit on Monday, Magosi highlighted the urgent need to address the situation in the DRC because it has escalated to a humanitarian crisis.

“The region is generally calm and stable despite isolated security incidents, particularly in the DRC where attacks on government forces and civilians by armed groups have caused the displacement of approximately 6.4 million people countrywide,” he said.

Psychosocial support

“As a result of these armed attacks, the eastern part of the DRC has witnessed a dire humanitarian situation which requires an urgent and well concerted intervention.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has been providing humanitarian aid, psychosocial support and emergency shelters for the displaced civilians.

However, the agency has revealed in multiple global media interviews that the shelters are becoming overcrowded. UNHCR has since appealed to the international community for donations to address the crisis.