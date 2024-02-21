Masisi Nominates Gofhamodimo For SEMP

MPs say she is little known in the political sphere

Gofhamodimo said likely to run in BDP primaries in Nata-Gweta

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

President Mokgweetsi Masisi will announce Boitumelo Gofhamodimo as his nominated candidate for the vacant seat of Specially Elected Member of Parliament (SEMP) in Parliament today (Wednesday).

She will replace Phildah Kereng who has been appointed as Botswana’s Ambassador to Nigeria.

President Masisi informed the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) parliamentary caucus yesterday (Tuesday) of Gofhamodimo as Kereng’s replacement.

Surprised

Several MPs of the ruling BDP say they were surprised by the nomination because she is “quite unknown” in the country’s political circles, with many saying she is likely to become a cabinet minister.

“We know little about her but we hear that she is from the Nata-Gweta constituency,” said one MP.

It is reported that she has also expressed interest in running in BDP primary elections in the same constituency.