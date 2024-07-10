Masisi, Nyusi To Seal P65bn Railway Deal

Botswana, Zim, Mozambique to contribute for project

BW to use Mozambican deep seaport for coal, fuel storage

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi are scheduled to meet today to finalise a railway deal estimated at P65 billion. The agreement involves Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique collaborating on the project.

As the climax of the deal approaches, the Mozambique-Botswana Joint Cooperation Commission met in Maputo on Monday in discussions that were led by Botswana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Lemogang Kwape alongside his Mozambican counterpart Veronica Macamo.

Techobanine Point

At the centre of the discussions was a proposed deep water port in Mozambique’s Matutuine District. Originally conceived decades ago, the location of the port has changed from Dobela Point to Techobanine Point.

In April 2022, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique pledged $3 million for feasibility studies to determine the project’s viability, aiming to improve regional trade.

In the discussions, Minister Macamo noted the importance of the upcoming presidential meeting in advancing negotiations on the Techobanine port project. The port is integral to plans for a 1,700-kilometre railway connecting it to Botswana via Zimbabwe, facilitating the export of coal from Botswana.

“This tripartite agreement marks a significant step,” he emphasised, stressing the need for synergy and resource mobilisation among the three countries to ensure project success.

Resource mobilisation

“We have already discussed this extensively, but no tripartite agreement on the matter has been signed before. This project requires significant synergy and resource mobilisation, and now the three countries are collaborating to make it a reality.”

In addition to finalising discussions on the Techobanine project, Memorandums of Understanding will be signed in the areas of geology, mining and metallurgy.

“The conclusion of negotiations and other legal instruments will occur during President Masisi’s visit to Mozambique from 10 to 12 July,” Macamo confirmed.