Masisi Pledges to Help De-escalate Russia-Ukraine War

Byline:

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has called for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He has pledged to lend a voice in de-escalating the conflict between the two nations.

The President made this vow to the departing Ukraine Ambassador to Botswana, Liubov Abravitova, during a farewell courtesy call on Tuesday morning. Abravitova will be replaced by Oleksiy Syvak, whose appointment was confirmed in August.

Support

In August, Botswana solidified its support for Ukraine by retrospectively signing the joint communiqué adopted at a Peace Summit held in Ukraine in July. The communiqué established a three-phase plan to end the war and provide aid to affected areas.

Botswana’s involvement was announced by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Masisi has since provided an update on the working relationship between the countries and has pledged to help find solutions to end the war.

De-escalation Efforts

Masisi believes Botswana has an impactful voice in international matters and is ready to play an active role in facilitating discussions to de-escalate the war.

“We intend to do everything to raise our voice to the extent that our voice has an impact. We urge Ukraine to encourage its friends to help them in the war and not escalate it. We will also urge Russia and its friends to de-escalate the situation,” Masisi said in a televised address on Tuesday.

Gratitude from Ukraine

Abravitova expressed Ukraine’s gratitude to Botswana for advocating for justice and supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“We express Ukraine’s gratitude for supporting our territorial integrity. Recently, Botswana joined the final declaration of the Peace Summit in Switzerland. We are looking forward to Botswana’s continued participation in the processes aimed at bringing justice to our land,” Abravitova said.